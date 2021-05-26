$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

BOX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BOX by 46.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

