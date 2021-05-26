Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.44. iRobot reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.