Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.31% of CTO Realty Growth worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,847. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

