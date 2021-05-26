Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $222.71. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,191. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $153.93 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average of $214.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

