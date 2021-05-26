$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

PEG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,208,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

