Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,609,151 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.