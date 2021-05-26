FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 48,017 shares.The stock last traded at $161.56 and had previously closed at $160.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.40.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after buying an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

