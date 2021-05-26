Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 7.1%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.40. 93,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,830,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

