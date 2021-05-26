Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $26.42 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $167,004.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $26.42 or 0.00067260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00358457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00836109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032252 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,222,845 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

