Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) traded up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.04 and last traded at C$19.94. 227,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 414,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCR. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.65.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.