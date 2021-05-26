Name Changing Token (NCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00078351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00958979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.02 or 0.09780126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00091679 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

