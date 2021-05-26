Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.60. 11,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 882,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,475 shares of company stock worth $9,436,273. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

