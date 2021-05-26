Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 558.1% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALLIF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,377. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totalling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; and the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah.

