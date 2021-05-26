A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AEMMY remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. A2A has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

A2A Company Profile

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and photovoltaic plants with an installed power of approximately 7.2 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas and non-gas fuels, as well as manages environmental certificates.

