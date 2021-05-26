Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the April 29th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 1,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Get Anglo American alerts:

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.