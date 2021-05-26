Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $292,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.