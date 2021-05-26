TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,667,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -605.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

