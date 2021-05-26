TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,200 TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

TA traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,848. The firm has a market cap of $403.95 million, a PE ratio of 545.80 and a beta of 2.16. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

