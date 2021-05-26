Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $142.92. 8,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,552. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

