Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Chevron by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.61. 220,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

