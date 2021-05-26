Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0029.

