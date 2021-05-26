America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $176.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. America’s Car-Mart traded as high as $167.19 and last traded at $166.83, with a volume of 1387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.