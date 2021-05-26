Capital Square LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 268,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089,156. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

