Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DCC (DCC)

DCC (LON: DCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2021 – DCC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – DCC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – DCC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – DCC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – DCC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:DCC traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,200 ($81.00). 120,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,028. The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. DCC plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,885.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

