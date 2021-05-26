Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. 18,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

