Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average is $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

