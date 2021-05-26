Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,795. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,865.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

