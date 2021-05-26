Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $603,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 248,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

