5,322 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.54. 176,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

