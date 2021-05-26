Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Northstar Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $18.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,381.66. 30,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

