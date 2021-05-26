Boston Partners Has $172.75 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Ingevity worth $172,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE NGVT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,667. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

