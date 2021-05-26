OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95 million.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. 578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,543 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.