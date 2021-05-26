Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $278.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.