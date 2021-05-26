Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Issues Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,356. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

