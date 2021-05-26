Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $230,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NOMD traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

