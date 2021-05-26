Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $6.86 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SMH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.30. The stock had a trading volume of 146,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.03. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

