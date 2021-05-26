Boston Partners Has $218.57 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.82% of Equity Residential worth $218,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.