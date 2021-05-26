Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $199,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 30,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.33. 20,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

