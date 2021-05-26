Boston Partners Has $183 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 5.10% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $182,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 2,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,902. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

