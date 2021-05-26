iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA remained flat at $$76.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,756,412 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.