$29.36 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $29.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.73 million and the lowest is $14.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 923%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $96.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $177.02 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

