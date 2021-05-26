Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of CTRN opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.76. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

