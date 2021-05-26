Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

CIB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 1,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.34. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.