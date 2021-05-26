1,109 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 695,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,267,000 after acquiring an additional 101,291 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

GS traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $362.97. 10,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day moving average of $299.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

