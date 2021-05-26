638 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 638 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 6,284.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 53,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 13.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $155,018,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Adobe by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 125,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

