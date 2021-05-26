PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,279. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $178.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

