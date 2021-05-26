PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.20. 59,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

