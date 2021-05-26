PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,781 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,111. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

