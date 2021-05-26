PAX Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $98,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.