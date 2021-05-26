Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -163.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

